Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has expressed joy and gratitude on his 70th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star began by praising God and celebrating his faith in Jesus.

On his birthday, Jide Kosoko emphasized continuous personal development, stating that he grows “into an even more amazing human being” every year.

He wrote;.

“Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah. I am grateful to Almighty God and proud having Jesus. I celebrate myself @ 70, for I know that, He who has not the spirit of this age, has all the misery of it. Every year l live, i grow into an even more amazing human being. That means i am now 70 times more amazing than when i was born,

I celebrate myself as i attain 70 years today.

Happy 70th Birthday Prince Babajide Akanni Kosoko”

See below;

ALSO READ: “When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station