Famous singer Davido discusses his daily prayer practice and how God has consistently answered his prayers after receiving three Grammy Award nominations.

In a recent interview with @BritishGQ, the DMW boss discussed the significance of the Bible in his life.

He mentioned that his tablet is equipped with a Bible application. It provides him with daily prayers and hymns to sing.

Davido disclosed that, as he has received multiple nominations for the prestigious Grammy Awards, he prays every day to win.

He went on to say that even in his darkest moments, God has always been there for him, especially when it seems like all hope is lost.

Davido said that he will overcome all of his challenges, just as his namesake “David” did when he defeated Goliath.

