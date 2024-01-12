Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer based in the United States, shared her grief with her fans on social media, narrating her first daughter’s unexplained absence from school.

Korra revealed an astonishing discovery in a recent live Facebook broadcast. When she arrived at school to pick up her child, she explained that she had discovered her child was missing.

She was enraged and bombarded the teachers with questions, only to discover that someone had come in and taken her away.

The dancer declared June missing, accusing her ex-husband of being the major suspect. She vented her rage, accusing him of kidnapping their daughter in the middle of the school day at her new school.

This comes weeks after Korra Obidi’s former husband Justin Dean caused a stir when he said that being a single parent is simpler than being married to his ex-wife.