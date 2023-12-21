Controversial dancer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean expresses that he loves being a single dad, as it has made dating easier for him.

The medical practitioner made the disclosure to Daddy Freeze during an Instagram interview, when asked on how life is for him as a single dad in the United States.

He stated that he had thought it would make dating harder, but it had actually made it easier, since women tend to be attracted to single dads.

He added that being a single dad has made him more focused and family-oriented, so he works hard for his family everyday.

See netizens reactions below:

@samtex88 said: “Every small thing freezes one set ring light”

@DiemWears expressed: “Update don land 🤝🏾”

@henrobaba5 remarked: “Like seriously”