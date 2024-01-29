Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre has celebrated his friend, singer, Chike on his birthday.

Recall that the two actors brought their A-game to the roles of best friends in the film, “Gang Of Lagos”, captivating audiences with their natural rapport and nuanced performances. They have been friends in real life since then.

Yesterday, Chike turned a year older and Tobi Bakre celebrated him via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of himself, Chike and Adesua Etomi, the BBNaija star described him as his brother.

The influencer wished the music star many prosperous years ahead.

“Happy Birthday

@officialchike my brother !!!

Wishing you many prosperous years

ahead my brother” he wrote.

See his post below;

ALSO READ:“Some of you women get married and become insane” – Angel Smith blasts women who are against female friends calling husband by name