Popular reality star, Angel Smith called out married women who have an issue with their husband’s female friends calling him by his name.

In a viral discussion on Twitter (X) about the appropriate titles for married friends’ husbands, with some suggesting addressing them as “Sir” or a respectful term, Angel sees as ridiculous.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate stated that a friend’s husband should be addressed by his name and stressed the need for people to prioritize more pressing matters, especially considering the current economic challenges plaguing the country.

Angel Smith further added that she will prefer her friends to address her husband by the name his known for before their marriage.

A Twitter user wrote:

“As my friend,if you call my husband by his name wallahi I’ll first slap you and we’ll now fight (real fight o)and unfriend each other🤝.”

Angel responded, “Some of you women get married and become insane. “Mrs” now becomes your identity. What am I supposed to call my friend’s husband? Sir?? Or uncle? If I light you and him. Perhaps we will call him the conqueror, the champion, igwe 2 pac.”

In another post, she continued, “Will take into consideration the cultural differences between the genzs and millennials, boomers etc, cause I’m not calling my friend’s husband daddy anything except as a joke.”

See the exchange below;