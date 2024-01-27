Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has recounted her painful marital experience at the hands of her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim

Speaking in a interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the renowned actress recounted how he always brought his girlfriends to their matrimonial home to torture her and how he still threatened to either kill her or put her in jail.

Victoria Inyama alleged that her ex-husband physically, mentally, and psychologically abused her and at times, she always questioned what she did wrong to make her end up with him.

According to the seasoned thespian, she was taken aback when her husband first hit her as she couldn’t believe what had just happened.

Despite her marital ordeal, Victoria stated that she doesn’t regret putting a stop to her acting career for her marriage because of the three adorable kids they shared.

In her words:

“I don’t regret abandoning my career for my marriage because I have three beautiful children.

My ex-husband was physically, mentally, and psychologically abusing me. When my husband hit me for the first time, I didn’t believe it, I was in shock.

He still threatens to kill me or put me in prison to date.

I always tell myself where did I go wrong? What did I do? But then, they can bring the right package to the wrong address and there is nothing you can do about it”.

Watch her speak below: