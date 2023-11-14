Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has disclosed what actress Victoria Inyama is doing in London where she resides.

Daddy Freeze revealed in a post on his Instagram page that he caught the actress struggling for food in London.

He said that it is an ugly sight to behold and this drove him to wonder if it is truly that difficult to move and survive in the abroad country.

He wrote:

“Japa no easy o! Breaking news!!! Victoria Inyama fighting over food in London! Exclusive video drops in 30 minutes!”

“Is London really this hard??”.

Netizens troop to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See reactions below:

Whykay Official wrote, “Lol it’s normal. I also go to food bank every Saturday. You will see citizens and immigrants coming with their nice cars to collect food. Na for Nigeria una dey do big man to dey oppress pipo. Shior

Dalinks wrote, “Freeze try dey respect your senior haba

Odogwu Na Kola wrote, ‘In all honesty, the way Naija rush food in London party is worst than how it is in Nigeria itself

Chinah Brya wrote, “Victoria Inyama no fit behave like that abeg

Gorgeous Pola wrote, “I thought Victoria Inyama was your friend?

Jagun Vegan wrote, “Sir don’t drop this is bad, really bad

Rafiah Aminu wrote, “Cost of leaving in the UK right now is not a joke. The thing tire me”