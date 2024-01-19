Popular Nigerian rapper Dandizzy has shared his honest opinion about the nation after going on tour of Kenya and Uganda.

According to the 27-year-old rap star, Nigeria is not worthy to answer the title of African giant.

He said the framework that has been put in place in other African countries can’t be compared with what is in Nigeria.

The ‘Bad Character’ crooner added that Nigeria is 50 years behind in terms of infrastructural development.

Dandizzy stated this while reacting to famous writer David Hundeyin’s claim that Kenya is bigger than any other West African countries.

It all started when a Twitter user @I_Am_Winter asked; “Abidjan and Nairobi, which is more developed ?“



In response, Hundeyin tweeted;

“This is not a serious question bro. When Kenya is talking, the whole of West Africa should kneel down and face the wall. There’s no comparison.

Nigeria has more rich individuals than Kenya, but Kenya has a much better off middle class, and also a bigger middle class proportional to its population. So on paper Nigeria is wealthier but if you go there, you will see the truth for yourself. Nobody will have to tell you.”

Dandizzy, while reacting stated that Nigeria will be unable to provide basic amenities or a steady electricity supply in 2024, but Uganda will.

He said; “Been to Uganda and Kenya and I can tell you that we’re 50 years behind, African giant nah only for mouth, if no be music and football we suppose close this country start afresh. I added Uganda because they have 24/7 light and all the basics, nah we still no get basics for Africa.”

See post below: