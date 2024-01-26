Recent reports have revealed that a Nigerian lady tricked her friends by pretending to be married and using the money they gave to buy her wedding Asoebi to get to Canada.

Since then, the incident—which was reported by Twitter user @AkiMarlin—has attracted a lot of attention on the platform.

The tweet claimed that the woman had lied to her friends about being engaged to be married. For 50,000 and 10,000 Naira, respectively, she sold them Asoebi and a hand fan meant for the wedding.

But her friends found out later that the whole ceremony was a fabrication. She was noticeably absent from the place she had chosen for the bridal shower, so she took a plane to Canada.

“A major wedding heist happened 🙆🏼‍♂️. This is so incredulous 😭😭. So this lady sold Asoebi to about 60 of her friends for 50k each &hand fan 10k.

she gave bridal location at a hotel. Some of her friends came there &she wasn’t there. Long story short she flew to Canada next day,there was actually no wedding. She’s a popular vendor around IMSU,” he wrote.