Nigerian writer, Solomon Buchi had penned a sweet note to his wife, Arike Adeola on their 1st wedding anniversary .

Taking to his Instagram page, the life coach shared video capturing their engagement and wedding.

From his post, the couple faced challenges and felt exposed, but emerged stronger and closer through shared lessons and unwavering love.

Marking their 1st wedding anniversary, Solomon Buchi celebrated overcoming hurdles and cherish the joy amidst trials.

He prayed for continued growth and happiness together.

I’m his words;

“One year since we started this marriage thing, and despite all the changes, challenges, fights and tough times; it’s been God! Nothing has ever made me feel this naked if not marriage, and may the lessons we learn make us better together. Happy marriage anniversary.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “It’s so marvelous in our eyes to see you grow in God’s care and mercy” Chief Imo pens sweet note to daughter in her birthday