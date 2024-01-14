A Nigerian woman experiences both sweet and sour emotions as her oyinbo husband surprises her with sardines on eba and okra soup made with sugar.

In honor of his wife’s birthday, a thoughtful American man went above and beyond to treat her to local African cuisine.

The wife who did not see the gesture coming was overjoyed to get such a heartwarming meal from her oyinbo husband.

Unfortunately, the taste did not meet the average taste of the Nigerian woman’s expectation due to sugar and excess pepper in the okra soup.

With love, she tried to eat the almost watery eba with the sugar-based okra soup but ended up almost shedding tears.

The video has since generated a wave of reactions from social media users who applauded the thoughtfulness of the husband.

See reactions below;

Tinukebarbie said: “He tried his best but enjoy your sweet and spice okra soup that’s a new experience I believe😭The thought is what matters anyway so forgive him😂😂😂.”

onagie_ penned: “Such a mix of love and disappointment 😂. Let’s give him an A for effort.”

Golden Eaglet wrote: “wow great recipe coconut water in okra soup, amazing 👏.”

MoDiva💖 stated: “Just add lil water to that Eba and drink it already 😂.”

Quin Belbon wrote: “Awwwww. I don’t understand the food😂😂. But this is adorable. It’s the thought that counts. Candle on Garri is just wild😂❤️❤️.”

Watch the video below;