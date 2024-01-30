An 80-year-old bricklayer who went viral after being seen performing the labor-intensive and menial task of bricklaying is the recipient of a kind donation of N17.9 million from generous Nigerians.

When the video went viral online, a lot of people experienced deep sympathy for the elderly man, who many believed ought to be sleeping at his age.

Many people had decided to contribute money towards getting better living conditions for the bricklayer.

It is gathered from a post made by a Twitter user known as @Justkingss that a total of N17.9M was able to be raised by kindhearted Nigerians.

A photo he shared shows the elderly man who was visited by some charitable individuals.

The post read:

“Nigerians donated 17.9M into Baba’s account as at today.

WE DID IT!! 🙏🏾🤩❤️”

shes_precious_ said: “These are the people that need donations but BBN fans left the group chat.”

ceedobanks said: “Nigerians # we are good people”

ajokefoods_ said: “God bless everyone that contributed”

ms_leemart wrote: “God bless all hands that contributed . May God bless us with long life that comes with ease without any onc of pain”

doux_soft_ said: “Old taker will surely take again”

topman_tech said: “Nigerians are kind. All we need are good leaders”

biigcoca said: “WowNigeria has the most kind hearted people”

fatimayusuf2039 said: “God bless everyone that contributed”

__chinnel said: “God bless you baba! There’s absolutely no excuse for LAZINESS”

