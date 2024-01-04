A Nigerian mother who is still nursing her 2-month-old baby laments the fact that her husband has impregnated her yet again.

The woman, who had just given birth to her first child, went online to show off her new baby bump.

She shared a video of herself dancing while carrying her new born baby, and at the same time, showcasing her increasing tummy which bore the scars of a cesarean section.

The mother captioned:

“My husband don kn*ck me another belle with my two month old baby”.

Read reactions below:

@Callmerinsola😍 said: “She jus born,her belle never come down”

@MRS PETER🥰😎💋💍 said: “😂😂😂😂Me and you know say na lie sha”

@becky Becca wrote: “ur own na play

i no go allow my own reach one month seif before i carry another one 🤣”

@Sweet osun babe🥰🥰🥰 stated: “Na Irish twins she wan born😂”

@Debbies_braids said: “i think it’s one the Dolls they are making now that shes holding, not a baby”

Watch the video below: