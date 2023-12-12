Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has made a shocking revelation about Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky.

She made this allegation via Instagram.

According to her, the male barbie is married with a child.

Sonia Ogiri also alleged that the wife of Bobrisky is currently pregnant with their second child.

She wrote;

“Days after, paid privately to follow up. Oga have married secretly oh, wife even get belle, Oga is a man at night and woman during the day. Oga

secretly visit at night and his on the net deceiving young boys that should focus on mort productive things. I know a lot now

You should know who but if you don’t then you can never know the cause of Nigeria problems.

Congratulations is in order as we Nigerians always show love. Oga has 1 and is expecting another. Just dey play. This little gossip na between you and me, I close page since two weeks so no other person fit see am,l just say make I share with you because I love you oh. Me don dey go oh, No call my name oh less.”

See below;



