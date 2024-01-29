Popular singer, Lil Frosh’s ex girlfriend, Cute Geminme continues to speak on their sour relationship and the alleged physical abuse as she describes their case as that of love that went bad.

It would be recalled that the singer had recently come out do debunk ever beating his girlfriend after she came out in 2020 to allege that he beat her to stupor.

He claimed that her swollen face was as a result of an allergy, but his ex, Cute Geminme has come out to claim that that is completely false.

According to her, she doesn’t understand the narratives people are trying to spin to make her look like the bad person.

She noted that their case had just simply been one of a love that went sour and nothing more than that.

Her words:

“I have no idea what kind

of narrative yall are trying to put out there about me , but those who

really know me , know how very calm , soft,lovely caring I actually am.

I never wished bad for him

I never framed him!

If truly I’m as bad as you

all put out there I won’t

still have a soft spot for

him that’s enough to let

me go back to him .

Our case was just a love

story that went bad ,

none of us prayed for

what happened to

happen , it just

happened.”

See the post below: