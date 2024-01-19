Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing announces her resignation from her new matchmaking business after disclosing an unexpected client request.

To assist people who are looking for love, the actress has been reaching out to singles to suggest possible partners.

She forwarded a message from an unidentified client asking whether LGBTQ people could also be considered for matchmaking services.

Sharing the screenshot, Nkechi Blessing said she would have to give up on the matchmaking she had just begun.

She did, however, clarify that she has nothing against LGBTQ individuals.

The client wrote:

“Good day sisy…can Igbt people ape also..pls keep me anonymous”

She wrote:

“This work wey I just start today,na today I go quit No offense ooo,, Before una come for me,), I love all of una ooo but I no do match making again”

Read some reactions below:

xxssive said: “I repeat hope u get NAFDAC number u must finish wetin u start o”

kray_stores said: ” ahalarrr ooo! No stop oo iamyvonnejegede I was about to apply ooo… No way, you must continue. NBS why do me like this? My only hope”

prettychioma00 wrote: “You can’t stop on till I get husband b4 you stop ooh mind you na two husbands for me and my ejima Biko We Move this year I no go gree for anybody peace”

