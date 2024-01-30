Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota has stirred up controversy on the internet by posting a video showing off her newfound love and relationship.

When the actress was seen online shopping, a video of Aunty Ramota and well-known comedian Oko Ramota—who is now her new love—went viral.

Oko Ramota asks his friends and family for prayer support as he travels the path of love with Anty Ramota.

He Wrote: Hello my friends and family ☺️☺️ I want you to join me, as I start my love journey with the one who God chose for me @auntyramota_authentic 🙏❤️❤️ I never regret choosing her …. With her, I have self-confidence 😫 peace of mind…… Pls wish us well as we start this beautiful journey of love ❤️. I love you so much Aridunnu mi Ramota babyyyyy”.

In reactions,

@Pretty_rhonk wrote: 😂😂😂 Aunty Ramota Don later finds love even with her pepper body 😂😂but then again na eru omo shopping they went for or her own shopping

@Hustle_mum wrote: “Ole wako umuumize da Farida wetu ,Tanzania tutakutafuta Nigeria ndogo ujue”.

@____adufe_ wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Even Aunty ramota wey dey toxic. Don see husband 😭🤣. God abeg”

@Phummy_pearl wrote: “Chaii, see my life😢 aunty ramota don see love n I still Dey single who I offend nitori Olorun”

@Akintokuntemmy wrote: “Wetin make aunty ramota find love ❤️ e sure for me too..dis love go reach everybody las las”.

@Abolajinifemi wrote: “I know dey are doing me,if aunty Ramota can see love,that means it gone😢