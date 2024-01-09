Popular Instagram bigger, Cutie Juls has made a shocking revelation about the drama between Nigerian singer, Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

This comes hours after Tee Billz called out OBO on instagram for disrespecting his family.

Recall that the talent manager had slammed the singer as he discloses that his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage and their son, Jamil have shown his daughter, Imade, love and does not deserve such disrespect.

He threatened to deal with him.

Tee Billz also shared one of his chats with the singer, where he accused him of being a deadbeat father.

He vowed to expose the truth about Sophia’s stance on their daughter’s visitation.

Hours after Tee billz made this allegation against Davido, Blogger, Cutie Juls has exposed Sophia Momodu and her ridiculous demands and rules for the singer.

The blog highlighted Sophia’s demand for Davido to pay $800 monthly for Imade’s nanny fees in arrears for two years.

Cutie Julz criticized the slow legal proceedings and Sophia’s demands, calling them unfair to Imade.

Writing further, the blog expressed sympathy for Imade’s emotional distress and call for a swift resolution to prevent further harm.

Cutie also defended Tiwa Savage, who has tried but failed to mediate between Davido and Sophia.

The post reads;

“This is so depressing for some of us and not fair on Imade at all.

The little girl keeps sending messages via paternal family members on how much she misses her dad, they should help her tell dad how much she loves him, etc.

Dad on the other hand also misses Imade. All this beef with Tiwa was because of this same issue. David says Tiwa is one of the main persons who can talk to Sophia to allow him see Imade and therefore Tiwa has not shown him much brotherly love. Well, I beg to differ because for the fact that Tiwa makes all efforts for her son and baby’s father to see each other and have a relationship doesn’t mean she can make all her friends do the same or can force to do the same. From my findings, Tiwa sef had tried in the past but it didn’t work. Sophie says David should respond to her lawyers and then from there she can allow visitation rights to avoid any negative narratives.

Both David and Imade from my findings are missing each other. Well at this point, David and Sophie don’t matter to me. It’s the little girl. Omo, her messages will drive sane messages crazy. No child deserves to go through this. 🥲💔

Sophie may be also going through her own emotional stress because she has to deal with all of Imade’s emotional distress on a daily basis.

David is emotionally down, Imade is emotionally down. We all know their bond. 💔

This whole thing is just crazy

I pray the people handling legal proceedings speed up things so this little girl will have her emotions intact. It’s so unfair.

Sophie says David should start by paying Nanny’s fees in arrears for 2 years. I think they said it’s around $800 a month and the money should be paid via her lawyers.

Abeg, the long and short is that whoever is handling the legal proceedings should hurry up because it’s the innocent child’s emotions suffering for it”.

See below;

