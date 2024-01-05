Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has fired back at trolls who have consistently doubt his acting prowess following his role as the lead actor in the highest grossing Nollywood movie.

The actor shared this on his Twitter where many Netizens have claimed he is not really a good actor.

Many believe he has always played lover boy or spoilt kid roles and that is where all his relevance comes from.

However, in this new movie his character was different from what it used to be and he delivered it perfectly.

As the movie clocked One Billion in the box office, he came online to remind his naysayers of his expertise in the movie industry.

In his words;

“Lead actor, 1 billion Naira + grossing movie and no be Lover boy/spoilt kid role. Shey una go shut up now?”

See post below;