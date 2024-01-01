Nigeria singer and songwriter, Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, has lamented not getting an opportunity to perform alongside ace musician, Davido.

She said Davido performed their song ‘Kante’ off his Timeless Album, during a recent show and she was disappointed that even as she was backstage, he did not ask her to join him.

She added that she met Davido, hugged and exchanged pleasantries with him shortly before it was his time to perform only for him to go on stage and sing ‘Kante’ without her.

Fave took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) on January 1, 2024, to lament how she watched the DMW boss on stage performing a new version of the song in which her own verse had been taken off.

She wrote; “Begun my new years with such a huge gag lol hugging Davido backstage as he’s about to perform, to watching him perform Kante in a new version with my verse taken off.

“Performing with you would have been a good way to start my year but I guess life happens. Happy nu year🤞💋”