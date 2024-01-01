Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has been spotted at a church crossover service in Lagos alongside American singer, Justine Skye on New Year’s Eve.

The church event on Sunday night, December 31, 2023, was attended by the Christian faithful welcoming the New Year with prayer and reflection.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner and Justine Skye’s presence together caught the attention of many, leading to various speculations about the nature of their relationship.

A video currently making waves on social media shows the moment the music duo were being led out of the church by some men after the crossover service.

Watch the video below:

Neither Rema nor Justine Skye has officially addressed the dating rumors, adding to the machination surrounding their potential romance.