Sensational Nigerian singer, Teni, has expressed her discontent with her enemies for the disappointing thing they did in her dream.

The “Lanke” crooner revealed that her enemies served her food in her dream, but it was a disappointment.

According to Teni, her enemies had served her a plate of rice which had only one turkey and as a celebrity, she should have gotten more.

She warned them not to continue in that same way this year and serve her a well prepared and garnished delicacy.

She said:

“If you give me fried rice for dream, put plenty turkey and dodo abeg.”

@jokkercruz said: “E be like say the last meal were u chop na only rice reach u”

Successaw wrote: “Come and collect it tonight. I’ll be in your dreams”

Xandra_jay stated: “You even saw fried rice.

What if they bring you agbado?”

Fawehinmi wrote: “God abeg u see my heart give me money to cook fried rice, plenty turkey and dodo for THE REAL IDAN🙏”