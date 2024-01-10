Nigerian singer Osazuwa Agbonayinma, known by his stage name Zuwa, has sadly passed away in the United States.

According to reports, the singer, who is one half of the musical duo Roze, was shot and killed on Sunday, January 7th.

Although details surrounding the incident are still unclear, his father, former Nigerian lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, confirmed the news to Channels Television.

Born with a passion for music and creativity, Zuwa, alongside his brother Eghosa, formed Roze in 2020. Their music, a blend of Afrobeats and R&B, quickly gained critical acclaim, particularly for their single “Ileke” released in 2020.

Beyond his musical talent, Zuwa was also an accomplished architect, holding a master’s degree in the field. His untimely passing is a significant loss to both the Nigerian music scene and the architectural community.

