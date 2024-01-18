Popular Nollywood actress, Deborah Shokoya, is still in mourning as she dedicate new movie to her dead child.

Debbie Shokoya, who just released a new movie which has been dedicated to her child with a heartwarming note.

The screen diva revealed how some pain never goes away, they become part of one. She admitted that even though it’s agonizing, it makes one stronger.

Dedicating her latest movie to her child, she acknowledged her late child for making her know she could sacrifice without giving a second thought, for paving ways without stress, and expresses how much she wishes to hold him in her arms again.

In her words:

“Some Pain Never Goes Away, They Become Part Of You

Even Tho It’s Traumatizing, It Makes You Stronger…

This Movie Is Dedicated To My Cute Little One

The One Who Made Me Know I Could Sacrifice Without Giving A Second Thought

The One Who Came And Paved Ways Without Stress,

The One Who Sacrificed, So Mama Can Live.

The One Who Made Me Know That Truly I Am Strong!!!

Everyday Pass And I Wish I Could Hold You In My Arms Again,

Oh, My Sweet Gentle Understanding Baby…

I Love You With The Whole Of Me!!

But God Has Better Plans.

“IRIN AYANMO”

Starts Showing On The 18th Of January (This Thursday)

We Did It Together

I Can’t Wait For The World To See This Movie With Depth…

Blessings To Everyone Who Will Take Their Time To Watch!!”.

In another post, Debbie expressed desire that everyone who posted her during the incident could help promote her movie. Sharing a message to her fans, reminded them that no matter how dark life is, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“[I WISH EVERYONE WHO POSTED ME THEN DURING THE INCIDENT, I WISH THEY WILL HELP POST MY MOVIE THIS TIME]

It Will Mean So Much And Go A Long Way

There’s Always That Point In Everyone’s Life That We Give Huge Sacrifice Without Thinking About The Consequences

Remember, No Matter How Dark!!… There Is Always Light At The End Of The Tunnel”.

