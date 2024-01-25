Sophia Momodu, the babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido has shared a cryptic post as the music star treats his wife, Chioma Rowland to a welcome Party.

Recall that a viral video captured OBO treating chef chi and her friends to a luxurious welcome party in Lagos.

In the video, they savored dinner at a luxurious restaurant before hitting a nightclub, accompanied by Chioma’s close circle.

Hours after Davido and Chioma were captured having fun, Sophia Momodu posted new photos alongside a French caption that roughly translates to, “They didn’t raise us to bring us down.”

Some people think it might be a hidden message for Davido. But who knows for sure? Only Sophia holds the key to that one.

See below;

ALSO READ:“Senior Man, Your Papa” – Sabinus Shares Funny Video After Landing On The Same Bed With Bobrisky Following Hookup (WATCH VIDEO)