Controversial Nigerian singer and songwriter, Cynthia Morgan, has bemoaned the level of fake friendship that exist in the music industry.

Taking to her Instagram, Cynthia Morgan said that friendships are rare in the music industry since people only remember you when you are popping or when they need your assistance to get by.

She said that such people call, she says it feels fantastic, but she doesn’t want to work with them since their tone makes her chuckle.

She revealed that only Samklef and Kaha, gave her a helping hand while the rest, particularly those with whom she had worked with for free, avoided her.

In her words:

“There is barely friendship in the NMI. These people will likely only remember you when you are trending it when they hear a beat they feel only you can kill. Not intensional but it always feels good these days when they call me and I tell them am not making music at the moment, their voice always changes”

“During my crisis, Kaha sent me 100k, Samklef 50k. What happened to the tons of artistes I did free collaborations and shows for? Lol.”

See below: