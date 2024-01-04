Popular fashion designer, Toyin Lawani ignites a frenzy when she reveals that some married guys in Lagos are having extramarital affairs.

The stylista lamented the dishonesty that permeates modern marriages on her Instagram feed.

She disclosed that she saw a picture of a man who appeared to be infatuated with his spouse, but the woman may not have known that her husband was having extramarital affairs.

She wrote …

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW G*Y MEN ARE HAVE NORMALIZED BEING MARRIED WITH KIDS AND SLEEPING WITH MEN AROUND LAGOS , LIKE SERIOUSLY I CANT EVEN GET OVER WHAT I JUST SAW AND I SEE THIS NIGGA WITH HIS WIFE FORMING LOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND NIGGAIS FUCKING WITH MY GUY SOME OF YOUR FAVS ARE IN THIS TABLE,

BUT WHY YALL DECIVING THOSE INNOCENT WOMEN – – DAMN 2024 dem say no gree for anybody ,

I beg this year make I talk everything wey I Dey see ?

Or make I gree ?

#KINGOFALLQUEENS”

Reacting, illskillss said: “So you think 90% of the wives don’t know? They have their own secrets too that’s why this style of couples match”

angelaeguavoen noted: “By all means no gree for anybody”

mz_harcourt remarked: “If jeanslover talk them go say he wan scatter people marriage”

minky_realty stated: “Also talk about married women comfortably doing thresome with their husbands g@y partners just because they wanna stay married”

aniekemeudoinyang said; “Pls try and be mentioning names make this table break at once”

