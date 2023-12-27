A man has stirred reaction as he cries a river after meeting the Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham for the very first time.

His spouse, classicfrabricsandstyle, shared the video on Instagram and acknowledged that she was the one who organized the entire gathering.

She disclosed that her spouse had long admired the producer, so she persuaded him to go on a date with her to the movies since she knew he would be there.

The spouse additionally disclosed that the film directed by Toyin Abraham bore a striking resemblance to their marital experiences.

In her words;

“My husband and world best @toyin_abraham my husband has always wanted to meet mummy ire and I know world best will be live at ikeja mall today to surprise my husband and make him happy I told him to let us go watch movie he doesn’t even know the movie story line but whenever he hears is from worldbest my husband must watch it to think this movie speaks more about us as we are still praying to God I can really relate with the whole thing and boom my husband meets world best I he cried he laughed and enjoyed himself. Mummy ire u do this one 🙌🙌🙌malaika is a movie u all must watch as I was able to grant my husband wish I will be giving out 5 free tickets to whom ever can’t afford to pay just for u to see this masterpiece and preach the gospel #malaikathemovie #worldbest #mummyire”

See some reactions to the video

derickrose28 said: “Heard the man was crying cos the movie he just watched is relatable as they are trying to conceive since their marriage.

May God answer their prayers 💔💔😓”

ladyque_1 wrote: “The way some of y’all idolize these celebrities is really worrisome”

midecupoftee expressed: “I swear I go leave the man if na me be him wife”

shabbagram reacted: “When he is done crying they should change his cloth to gown, and make sure he wears bra too”

