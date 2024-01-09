Popular Nigerian singer and song writer, Tiwa Savage has penned a petition to the commissioner of the Nigerian police against Davido over the threatening messages he allegedly sent to her.

This was gathered form a viral photo of the alleged letter filed by the singer’s lawyer.

In it, it was alleged that the Davido reportedly sent Tiwa Savage threatening and menacing messages because she had shared photos of herself with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Tiwa Savage alleged that the singer was upset with her for maintaining a relationship with Imade’s mother who he has a beef with.

It read:

“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which alows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very đisespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person

I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not o reach especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son. The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I choose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor.

He has also told our connections to warm me to “becareful in Lagos because he was going to f”k me up”. This is beginning to feel ike some form of online and ofline harassment not just to me but also members of my team. The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are uncthical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”

