Teebillz, a well-known talent manager has alleged that Afrobeats superstar, Davido is bullying his baby mama and ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

It would be recalled that Teebillz called out Davido in a post, pointing out the love and affection that his son, Jamil, the mother of his son, Tiwa and himself have extended to Davido’s daughter, Imade.

Teebillz promised to protect his family and said he would not take any disrespect from the Grammy-nominated artist lightly, promising to teach him a lesson.

In a recent post, he accused the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker of bullying Tiwa Savage for the third time and questioned what would any father do if someone threatens the life of his family.

His post read: “A FATHER WHO ABANDONS HIS FAMILY IS LIKE A COWARD WHO ABANDONS HIS POST IN BATTLE.”

Captioning his post, he wrote;

“What would you do if some threatened to send boys to the Mother of your son and this is the third time he’s bullied her……… you tried respectfully to reach out and the response is Arrogance and Nonchalant pls???”

It is worth noting that Davido and Tiwa

