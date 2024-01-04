Grammy nominated Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why he bought a multi-million-naira frog pendant from Ice Box.

Speaking during a recent interview with GQ, the DMW record label boss said he made a frog pendant to get back at social media trolls.

Davido explained that because of his hoarse voice, trolls were calling him “frog” on Twitter (X) and he decided to make something out of it.

In his words: “I made a frog pendant because my voice is hoarse and they [trolls] were calling me frog on Twitter. I was like, you know what? I’m going to make a chain out of that sh*t.”

Davido is nominated in three categories for this year’s Grammy awards which is scheduled to take place in February.