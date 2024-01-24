BBNaija All-stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has shed light on her relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

He revealed this during a recent interview with Tacha on CoolFm.

The interview took place after Venita publicly stated that she and Mercy were never friends (contrary to popular belief based on their Big Brother Naija stint).

Tacha directly asked about the current state of their relationship.

“I’m very clear and very transparent, I thought when we come out of the house most of us would be able to rise above some things….. whatever happened is what you saw…I follow join una for dat matter” she said.

Tacha then asked asked about if Venita Akpofure had any conversation with Mercy Eke outside the house.

In response, the actress confirmed no contact with Mercy, citing her busy schedule and a lack of desire to nurture their connection right now.

However, Venita maintained they don’t harbor any ill will.

“No, I am very busy, even for events

and stuff I am not available, in the country I might be in a very intense (movie) set, so I don’t feel the need to water any plants or bridges coming from that location for now, apart from what is already working that we don’t have problem, am clear as day”. She replied.

