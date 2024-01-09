Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has broken silence hours after she filed a petition against her colleague, Davido.

It could be recalled that the music diva is taking legal action against OBO for nasty messages he sent her.

Apparently, Davido isn’t happy she hangs out with his ex and babymama, Sophia Momodu.

A photo of Tiwa Savage ‘s lawsuit went viral, claiming Davido got mad and threatened her.

Hours after she filed this petition, Tiwa Savage has taken to Instagram to address Nigerians.

In the video shared via her Instagram story, she said;

“Happy New Year everyone! I have a major update. Make sure you meet me back here tomorrow because it’s 2024. We no decree for anybody. ⏳✨”

Watch the video below;

–