Gospel singer Moses Bliss and lawyer, Barrister Marie Wiseborn are a couple whose love story is as beautiful as it is inspiring.

They come from different backgrounds – he’s a Nigerian singer, she’s a Ghanaian lawyer – but they’re united by their faith, their love for music, and their commitment to each other.

FEW INFORMATION ABOUT MARIE WISEBORN

Born on August 20th, 1999, Marie is a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. The lawyer was born in London but raised with Ghanaian values

At just 24 years old, she’s already accomplished so much, including graduating with a law degree from the prestigious University of Surrey in England.

Raised in a pastor’s household, Marie holds strong Christian values that guide her throughout life. She is an active member of The Church of Pentecost UK, where her faith continues to blossom.



MOSES BLISS AND MARIA LOVE STORY

Their love story began on Instagram, proving that even in the age of technology, true love can find a way.

Moses Bliss proposed to Marie Wiseborn in the romantic city of London, and she said yes! Their engagement was a joyous occasion, celebrated by their family and friends.

From what we have gathered so far Faith is at the core of their relationship. She and Moses share a deep belief in God, which has helped them overcome challenges and strengthen their bond.

Marie is not just beautiful on the outside; she’s also kind, compassionate, and supportive. She’s the perfect match for Moses, both on and off the stage.

Marie is Moses’s biggest supporter. She’s the Vice President of The Bliss Nation, his ministry, and she plays an active role in helping him spread his message of hope and love.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple

ALSO READ: “We can’t thank you enough” Actor, Junior Pope and wife grateful as they purchases a new house (Photos)