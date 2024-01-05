Months after his G Wagon was wrecked, well-known singer and heavyweight champion Portable expanded his rapidly expanding garage by adding a brand-new 2021 Lexus RX350 premium edition.

The singer flaunted his new vehicle on his Instagram page as he celebrated the purchase.

He thanked God for the blessing and shared a picture of his brand-new Lexus’s interior.

With reference to the passing of his former vehicle, Portable said that if one door closed, another would undoubtedly open for him.

He wrote:

“IFA Olumope one door closed, three more will open. Aje Olokun.”

See some reactions:

that_lekki_carguy said: “That looks like 2020 RX 350 to me, I’m seeing 50 million naira! Abeg ooo, even Range Rover velar 2020 model isn’t up to 50 million naira o, and of course you know the vibe you can’t even compare those two cars! Velar is way mature….. But I’m justifying that the blogger’s actually right, it’s just slightly above that price for the new one, should be about 30.8_9 million naira, depending on the dealer …. Congratulations portable ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

iamstempee wrote: “Akoi grace ika of Africa plus another wife loading new wife 😂”

yinksbodurin said: “If it’s 2020 bro is not less then 40m but truly is 2020, but if it’s 2016 to 2018 is 35m baba nla big congrats”

uncleramsey wrote: “Abeg make em no use am get accident abeg🙏🏽”

See post below: