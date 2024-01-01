Portable’s side women appear to be competing for second place in his life, with his wife, Zainab, taking the top spot.

Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo State, poured her heart out to the singer as she welcomed the New Year. She referred to the singer as “Her King,” and thanked him for teaching her the meaning of love and affection, as well as for loving her unconditionally.

Affirming her love for him, she stated that she is thankful to God and her lucky stars for having him and her Man.

“My king, Thank you for teaching me the meaning of love and affection and loving me unconditionally every day. I love you with all my heart and soul. I am thankful to God and to my lucky stars for having you as my Man. I love you to the end of the world. See you in 2024. AMEN”.

Hours ago, her senior colleague, Ashabi, who Portable declared as his 3rd wife had penned a note to him, appreciating him for being her rock throughout the year.

She described him as her small daddy and appreciated him for holding her down and for being a rock in her hardest moments. She also appreciated him for tolerating her as she revealed that Portable had blocked her 165 times in 365 days. Ashabi further appreciated him for acting along, for all he does behind the cameras, and more.

Affirming her love for him, she told him he meant the world to her.