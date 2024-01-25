Grammy award winner Wizkid‘s baby mama, Jada Pollock reacts to a photo of her second son, AJ, with diamond grills in his teeth.

The image was shared on the micro blogging platform Twitter X by Wizkid’s popular fanbase, ‘Wizkid FC’.

Jada P reacted to the photo of AJ whose teeth was laced with diamond grills in a joking manner, inquiring about who fixed the diamonds on his behalf.

See post here:

Check out netizens reactions to the photo below:

@BOHHDDHEEE said: “Diamonds on my wrist diamonds on my pikinn🎵🎵. Wiz no lie”

@zamani281 corrected: “*our baby

Don’t make this mistake again”

@thatbobpr wrote: “Smallest bird with some grillzzzzz 😂”

@TheHabaneroChef said: “Na me, we rise by lifting others ❤️”

@Damskeed added: “Diamonds on my wrist diamonds on my pikin 🥰 Wiz no lie 😅”

@Thabigstepper01 commented: “Smallest bird is richer than Wizkid so he bought diamonds for himself😏🤝🤣don’t play”