Simi, a sensational singer and songwriter, has revealed why she never charges any artist for a feature.

While speaking on the Tea with Taye podcast, the “Duduke” singer revealed that she had never received payment for a feature before.

According to Simi, she’s quite selective of the kind of songs she features in and she will only feature in the song if she really likes it.

However, if she doesn’t like it she would have to turn it down.

She said that when the song really stirs her interest, it doesn’t take her long to write her own part.

Simi however said that she might need to contact her manager to start charging for features.

Read some reactions below:

@Z2Htv said: “She’s sweet and talented”

@DaviesAyo8 said: “She’s a nice person”

@AlexandriaEkeh said: “She’s a Kind hearted woman”

@Feyishola_30BG said: “Hearing Simi’s voice alone always give me goosebumps😩❤️”

@042fied said: “I deh enter simi dm to beg for feature once I dun record my next song finish. If she never enter the song I no go drop am. Simi must see me”

@ebubeskindo225 said: “She don dey charge for money sia sia 😂”

Watch the video below: