Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Tosin Adekansola has revealed why she is in total support of having s3x before marriage.

The Yoruba movie star, in an interview with colleague, Debbie Shokoya, stated that knowing one’s spouse capabilities in the bedroom before marriage is essential to make the marriage work.

Tosin Adekansola noted how some women are cheating on their spouses because of s3x.

She stressed how important it is to know your partner’s s3x drive before tying the knot.

In her words:

“Sex before marriage is good. Test the thing before getting married. Because some women are fornicating while still married because their husband can’t perform in bed or is too overactive in bed”.

See below:

Her statement garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below:

Abimbola Point One wrote, “I love her honesty. She is saying the truth

Foreign Trade wrote, “She is talking from experience

Hiffrey Horluwah wrote, “I support the motion

Idowu Dammy Gold wrote, “In my own sincere option. I am totally against the idea of sex before marriage.

Habidemmy Johnson wrote, “Hmmmm dat is d reason d bible admonishes dat both gendér stay pure before marriage. Because if u have not tasted it before marriage either of u will just be innocently enjoying yourselves”.