Ife, the wife of Oluwadolarz, has questioned Davido’s concern and possessiveness of his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Momodu.

TheinfoNG earlier reported that Tiwa Savage wrote petition to police against Davido for threatening her.

Davido allegedly sent her threatening messages for hanging out with Sophia Momodu, the mother of his daughter, Imade, and his ex-girlfriend.

However, what many like Ife cannot seem to fathom is why he is raising hell over people hanging out with a woman whose relationship with him has ended.

The reason for their feud is still unknown and it is rumored his relationship with his first daughter, Imade, has dwindled significantly since the death of Ifeanyi.

Ife’s comment reads;

“Why is a happily married man still concerned about his ex so much that he threatens anyone who hangs out with her? 🤔”

See her post below