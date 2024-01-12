Legendary Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has advised wives of cheating husbands to not fight their husband instead of the other woman.

The seasoned actress believes it is a terrible mentality most women carry.

According to Eucharia Anunobi, when in a marriage, the person who should be accountable to you is the husband and not the other lady.

She stated that in most cases, it is this men who put a lot of effort into getting the women to date them despite facing multiple rejections.

She added that once the woman accept to be a side chick because of the persistent approach of the man, she is deemed loose by the society.

Eucharia also addressed people who judged older women for following younger men but do not complain when older men do the same, saying it’s double standard.