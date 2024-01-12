Controversial Nollywood actress, Adetoun has recently made a shocking revelation about her sleeping with her father.

The thespian made this disclosure during an intimate interview with renowned media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Adetoun expressed that following her father’s death, she had resorted to sleeping with him in the same room.

She revealed that she had been the one taking care of her father’s corpse in the days leading to his burial, to the surprise of host Chude Jideonwo, who expressed his shock at the experience.

The screen diva is not new to controversies as in 2022, she was slammed for publicly throwing her support behind President Bola Tinubu’ presidential ambition.

In showing her support for the president, Adetoun said:

“The devil we know is better than the angel we don’t know. It is better we deal with a scammer, than all these people we don’t know…let the chief scammer rule the country.”