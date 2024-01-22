BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ike Onyema has offered several reasons why he believes people should avoid dating someone who is “broke.”

He revealed this via his Instagram story.

According to him, such people won’t offer emotional, financial, or professional assistance.

Ike Onyema added that broke people will be emotionally demanding, take without giving back, and lack appreciation.

He believes there are plenty of “smart, hardworking” people out there, so there’s no reason to “settle” for someone who is “broke.”

In his words:

“Some reasons you should avoid dating broke people, starting from the fact that they are not supportive; they are also draining and lack gratitude irrespective of what you do for them.

They almost always have a Sense of Entitlement, They expect 24 hours attention. There are tons of smart, hardworking ppl out there ready to mingle. So why settle for the broke ppl??”

