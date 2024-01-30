Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has written a heartwarming message to influencer, Enioluwa following their recent movie collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran actress described the socialite as a special being, brilliant, kind, selfless, and a gift to their generation.

According to her, the actor deserves all the credit for the project, from its conception to its completion.

Writing further, Kate Henshaw wished Enioluwa God’s grace, love, and peace.

She appreciated the production crew and everyone who watched and commented on the movie.

In her words;

“Dear Eni @enioluwaofficial

You are a special being, brilliant, kind, selfless and a gift to your generation.

I bless the day our paths crossed. You are such a blessing to me.❤️❤️

You asked people to give me flowers yesterday.

You deserve ALL of the credit, from concept to actualisation of the beautiful content we did.

When you called me weeks ago, you gave only a hint, I didn’t wait to hear the rest, I just said , “YES..

It’s hard for me to refuse you anything.

May the grace of God, the warmth of His love, and His peace that passes all understanding be yours always. May your parents always have cause to rejoice over you..

Thank you to all the crew behind the production.

Thank you to all who watched and sent their comments.

❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗”

See below;

