Former American president, Barack Obama has expressed his heartfelt love and admiration for his wife, Michelle Obama on her 60th birthday.

The politician took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of his Queen.

Sharing the birthday photo, Barack Obama described his wife as his better half as he praised her humor, intelligence, and beauty.

He declared how she makes every day better and expresses excitement for the next chapter of her life.

In his words;

“This is what 60 looks like.

Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. Michelle Obama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I had no intention of touching you, life is not about sex” – Nigerian man who allegedly offers Tacha 19 million at AY live speaks (Video)