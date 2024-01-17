A Nigerian man has claimed that he is the one who offered BBNaija star, Tacha the whooping sum of $20,000 (N20M) to come sit at his table during AY Makun’s birthday party two years ago.

Recall that during her recent show on CoolFm, the reality star shared the story with Phyna, stating that she turned the offer down because she felt he expected her to spend the night with him afterward.

Hours after the news went viral, a man identified as @dkokopee on Instagram, has come out to claim that he’s the one who offered the money.

In a viral video, the man stated that he just wanted to reward Tacha for her hard work, not get something in return.

Apparently, he’s a huge fan of Tacha’s hustle and just wanted to show his appreciation through some cold, hard cash.

@dkokopee threw some shade back at Tacha, alleging she rejected his offer not because of some one-night stand expectation, but because of plain old pride.

In conclusion, the man revealed that the $20,000 is still much available if Tacha is interested in collecting it from him.

Watch the video below;

