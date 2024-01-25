Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of popular singer Davido, has sparked online reactions after purchasing a new Hermes designer handbag worth reportedly $27K.
The single mother of one posted a new photo of herself holding the designer bag, prompting some curious netizens to inquire whether the bag was original.
Apparently, the netizen DM Hermes to share a photo of the bag Sophia Momodu has, and the organization confirmed that the bag is indeed the original Hermes bag.
They added that the bag’s price is set at $27,000, leaving the comment sections buzzing with reactions.
Read some reactions below:
ifaola_spiritual_home said: “27 million for bag and you still complain your daughter is suffering 😂😂”
_blessingv said: “Later she go say Davido no dey try”
skushi_ex said: “She fit no buy am 27m sha 😂”
xarah_1234 wrote: “The one she’s holding is around 16k dollars”
See the post below:
