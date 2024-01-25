Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of popular singer Davido, has sparked online reactions after purchasing a new Hermes designer handbag worth reportedly $27K.

The single mother of one posted a new photo of herself holding the designer bag, prompting some curious netizens to inquire whether the bag was original.

Apparently, the netizen DM Hermes to share a photo of the bag Sophia Momodu has, and the organization confirmed that the bag is indeed the original Hermes bag.

They added that the bag’s price is set at $27,000, leaving the comment sections buzzing with reactions.

ifaola_spiritual_home said: “27 million for bag and you still complain your daughter is suffering 😂😂”

_blessingv said: “Later she go say Davido no dey try”

skushi_ex said: “She fit no buy am 27m sha 😂”

xarah_1234 wrote: “The one she’s holding is around 16k dollars”

