Yemi Alade, an Afrobeat singer, has prayed against any “bad luck handshake” for the Super Eagles ahead of the African Cup of Nations final.

The entire country is buzzing with excitement as the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations trophy today, Sunday, February 11.

Yemi Alade, who performed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, prayed for the Super Eagles.

She warned that some people should not carry their bad luck to shake hands with the Super Eagles before they play today.

Her words: “Make some people no carry their badluck go dey do handshake before our eagles play o.”

Many speculated that her statement was an indirect for the President, Bola Tinubu, who is expected to be in attendance at the AFCON finals.

Check out some reactions;

Iruefi XXL said: “Dem no call name but see as some people dey protest, so una know say una ‘president’ get badluck?”

SizZzle warned: “My sister. Who know say e get bad luck make e avoid that stadium abeg.,”

Paulcrypts noted: “We all know who Chef yemi alade is cooking but no be my mouth una go hear am Sha 😂”

SEE POST: