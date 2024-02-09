Nigerian influencer, VeryDarkMan ignited a debate on social media after declaring singer, Ayra Starr the “most talented female in Nigeria,” following her impressive run on the music charts.

The singer had recently landed in the top five of the Nigerian music charts.

Reacting to this, Verydarkman took to Twitter, to commend the music star’s recent achievement.

Verydarkman doubled down on his admiration by declaring Ayra Starr the most talented female in Nigeria

He wrote; “To me she’s currently the most talented female in Nigeria. Big Ayra.”

His outburst has sparked debate online.

Ayra Starr’s fans agreed, stating that she’s not just the best female artist, but one of the best overall.

However, others agreed that the singer is talented, but said “most talented” is tricky. They pointed out many amazing female artists like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Tems, each with their own strengths.

See his post below;



ALSO READ:“Dear doctors, be kinder” – Actress Biodun Stephen sends a PSA to Nigerian hospitals who are cold to their patients